Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Renasant in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Renasant’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNST. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Renasant by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 201,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Renasant by 12.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

