Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Evolent Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Evolent Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Evolent Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $31.12 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

