Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

NYSE MS opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.