Research Analysts Set Expectations for Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $36.88 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American Trust grew its position in Synovus Financial by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $20,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.