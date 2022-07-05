Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

ROIC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

