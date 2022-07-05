Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Bruker worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

