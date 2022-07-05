Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Rayonier worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meridee Moore bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

