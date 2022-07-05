Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank grew its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

ENPH opened at $195.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 167.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

