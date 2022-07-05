Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of First American Financial worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in First American Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First American Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

NYSE FAF opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

