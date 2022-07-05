Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,282 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of IDACORP worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 121,243 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $10,735,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $7,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $5,742,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 47,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

