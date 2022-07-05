Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Penumbra worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

NYSE:PEN opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $293.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.35. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.