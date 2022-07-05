Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Capri worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Capri by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

CPRI opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

