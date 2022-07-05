Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 12,879 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.14% of Macy’s worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $4,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,206 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $522,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

NYSE:M opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

