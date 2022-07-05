Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,829 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Genpact worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

