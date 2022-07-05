Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 39 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $636.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $621.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $659.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

