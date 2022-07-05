Riverview Trust Co Makes New $26,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

SWK opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $210.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

