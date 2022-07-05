Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 21.2% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Garmin by 35.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.53 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

