Robert W. Baird Lowers WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $84.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $81.29. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WNS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 11.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

