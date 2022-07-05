Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.50 ($21.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.20 ($20.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

