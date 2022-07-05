Sabal Trust CO Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 30,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.3% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

