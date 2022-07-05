Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SAFE opened at GBX 1,039 ($12.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,231.89. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 976.50 ($11.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,460 ($17.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,423 ($17.23) target price on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Safestore from GBX 970 ($11.75) to GBX 1,280 ($15.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, insider Delphine Mousseau purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of £4,770 ($5,776.22).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

