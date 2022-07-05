SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($114.58) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($152.08) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($135.42) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €85.44 ($89.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. SAP has a 12 month low of €86.40 ($90.00) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($135.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €102.79.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

