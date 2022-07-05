SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SAP by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in SAP by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

SAP opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average is $112.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.90.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

