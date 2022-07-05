Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,326 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074,473 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after buying an additional 765,462 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after buying an additional 170,439 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,696,000 after buying an additional 893,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

