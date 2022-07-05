Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Shares Up 2.4%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 3,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 468,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
The stock has a market cap of $121.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.
Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $80.19 million during the quarter.
About Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)
Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scienjoy (SJ)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.