Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Shares Up 2.4%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 3,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 468,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The stock has a market cap of $121.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $80.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Scienjoy as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

