SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $54.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

