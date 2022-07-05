Sfmg LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

