Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.80.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

TSE SJR.B opened at C$37.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of C$33.42 and a 12-month high of C$39.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.85%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

