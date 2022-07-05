Short Interest in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Rises By 21.1%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE AIG opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American International Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in American International Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 64.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

