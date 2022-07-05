Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Increases By 35.6%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

