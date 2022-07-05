Short Interest in Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Increases By 33.6%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,300 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 1,601,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,567.2 days.

CDNAF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $122.26 and a one year high of $161.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.71 and a 200 day moving average of $140.65.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.