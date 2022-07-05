Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Expands By 24.9%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,700 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the May 31st total of 505,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 217.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

CADNF stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

