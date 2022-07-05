Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Decreases By 16.8%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,682,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 4,427,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Vanke from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

