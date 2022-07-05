Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Rises By 34.5%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CREX stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. Creative Realities has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 3.27.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Donald A. Harris bought 91,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,913.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 357,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,318.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Creative Realities by 150.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

