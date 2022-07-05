Short Interest in DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Increases By 29.5%

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,513.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.86. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $238.29.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

