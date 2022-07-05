Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Expands By 33.3%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DRRKF opened at $467.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.65. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $467.00 and a 52-week high of $467.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of dormakaba from CHF 744 to CHF 677 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of dormakaba from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and personal interlocks.

