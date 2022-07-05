Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Increases By 35.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of EXG stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
