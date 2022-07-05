Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Grows By 34.9%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,083.5 days.

Shares of EXETF stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0309 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

