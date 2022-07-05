Short Interest in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Grows By 31.0%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Shares of FOA opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter worth $4,476,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 284,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.