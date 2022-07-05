Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Expands By 35.6%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 255.0 days.
OTCMKTS HLKHF opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
