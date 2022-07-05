Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Increases By 33.1%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,422,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.