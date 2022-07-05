Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rises By 32.8%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.
About LivaNova (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Featured Stories
