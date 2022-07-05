Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rises By 32.8%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

