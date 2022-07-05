Short Interest in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Increases By 30.0%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MSVB stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.27. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.44% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.