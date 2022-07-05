Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Increases By 31.8%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ORIX stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX has a 52 week low of $82.05 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts expect that ORIX will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,691,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 24.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ORIX by 16.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ORIX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

