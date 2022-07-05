Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Expands By 32.7%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NYSE:PNI opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
