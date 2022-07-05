Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Expands By 32.7%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:PNI opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

