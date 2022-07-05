Short Interest in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Grows By 35.0%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of EL stock opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average of $283.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.
About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
