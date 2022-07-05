Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Drops By 24.7%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 578,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TOI opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

