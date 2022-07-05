Short Interest in Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Rises By 24.3%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.6 days.

Shares of TWMIF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

TWMIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

