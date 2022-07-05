Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Drops By 29.7%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRVI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRVI opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 46,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $126,390.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,754,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,027,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,580,526 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,802,999.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,713.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,999 shares of company stock worth $148,151 over the last ninety days. 36.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,391,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.