Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Increases By 20.0%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBOH. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in United Bancshares by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

Shares of United Bancshares stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. United Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.65.

United Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

United Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.